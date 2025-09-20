 
Geo News

Ethan Hawke honors Robert Redford's contributions to his career

Ethan Hawke discussed the impact Robert Redford had on his career

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Photo: Ethan Hawke speaks highly of late Robert Redford
Photo: Ethan Hawke speaks highly of late Robert Redford

Ethan Hawke has been cherishing memories with Robert Redford following the Oscar winner’s death earlier this week.

While attending the premiere of The Lowdown at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hawke spoke to Us Weekly about the impact Redford had on his career.

“He picked Before Sunrise to open the [Sundance Film] Festival, and he introduced it,” Hawke recalled.

The actor explained how the gesture boosted him and director Richard Linklater during a pivotal moment in their careers.

“It was a big moment in [director] Richard Linklater and I’s life just to have Robert Redford take us under his wing and say, ‘I believe in you guys,’ and to open the festival with [our] movie,” he shared.

Hawke added that Redford recognized the film's value when many critics did not. 

“We were getting bad reviews and stuff at the time. Redford was one of the first guys to get that movie and to get what was interesting about it.”

Redford, who died on 16th September 2025, at 89, left behind a legacy of championing independent filmmakers through Sundance.

Looking back, Hawke reflected on how Redford's support helped shape his confidence. 

“Everybody wanted the director of Slacker to make Reality Bites 2 — and that’s not what he did. He did something else,” Hawke explained. 

“Redford was like, ‘That’s cool.’ And we were like, ‘Hey, Redford thinks we’re cool. Maybe we are cool?’”

Billie Lourd opens up about her outfit coordination with Emma Roberts
Billie Lourd opens up about her outfit coordination with Emma Roberts
Jenny Han explains how Taylor Swift's 'Out of the Woods' was perfect for 'TSITP' season 3 finale
Jenny Han explains how Taylor Swift's 'Out of the Woods' was perfect for 'TSITP' season 3 finale
Leonardo DiCaprio promotes Oscar front-runner 'One Battle After Another' in Mexico
Leonardo DiCaprio promotes Oscar front-runner 'One Battle After Another' in Mexico
Priscilla Presley recalls helping son Navarone through withdrawal
Priscilla Presley recalls helping son Navarone through withdrawal
'TSITP' author Jenny Han shares inspiration behind use of Taylor Swift's 'Dress'
'TSITP' author Jenny Han shares inspiration behind use of Taylor Swift's 'Dress'
Miley Cyrus pays sweet gesture to her father Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus pays sweet gesture to her father Billy Ray Cyrus
Hulk Hogan's death mystery takes dark turn as whispers of foul play emerge
Hulk Hogan's death mystery takes dark turn as whispers of foul play emerge
Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles talks childhood fears video
Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles talks childhood fears