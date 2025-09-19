 
Jenny Han explains how Taylor Swift's 'Out of the Woods' was perfect for 'TSITP' season 3 finale

'TSITP' author Jenny Han shared how Taylor Swift's 'Out of the Woods' resonated with season finale's climax

September 19, 2025

Photo: TSITP author Jenny Han reasons choosing Taylor Swifts Out of the Woods
Jenny Han recently revealed why she chose Taylor Swift's Out of the Woods for The Summer I Turned Pretty finale. 

As fans will be aware, the song in the discussion played during the finales as Belly, Lola Tung, finally realizes what she truly wanted.

Now, in a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the author weighed in on the inspiration behind choosing Out of the Woods by Tylor Swift for the season finale.

Reportedly, the song had been on Han's mind for a while, and she wanted to create a moment where the audience would connect with Belly's emotional journey

"For 'Out of the Woods' I had that thought kind of early on, because I wanted the moment, for the audience, to mirror back what was happening for Belly," she began.

She went on to elaborate that the song's lyrics, particularly "I remember," perfectly capture Belly's realization of her true identity.

"When you hear the beginning of where we sync the music, you're not sure immediately what [song] it is," she also explained.

"But then you're going to hear that 'I remember,' and she's having her own moment of remembering who she is," Han concluded.

