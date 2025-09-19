Halsey explains why a new album isn't coming anytime soon

Halsey reveals why she can’t release a new album yet

Halsey says she isn’t currently allowed to release a new album.

The popstar made the revelation in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Sept. 18, citing her 2024 release, The Great Impersonator, as the reason.

“I can’t make an album right now. I’m not allowed to. It’s the reality,” the 30-year-old singer revealed.

The album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, “didn’t perform the way they wanted it to,” Halsey explained.

“If I’m being honest with you, the album sold 100,000 f****** copies first week. That’s a pretty big first week, especially for an artist who hasn’t had a hit in a long time.”

Halsey contrasted this with the success of her 2018 album Manic, which featured the No. 1 hit Without Me and is six-times platinum.

“It would be considered a success for most artists… but it’s a failure in the context of the kind of success I’ve had previously,” she said.

“That’s the hardest part of having been a pop star once—because I’m not one anymore, and I’m being compared to people that I don’t consider lateral to me.”

Halsey is currently signed to Columbia Records after leaving Capitol Records in 2023, which released her first four albums, including Manic and her 2015 debut Badlands.