 
Geo News

Halsey explains why a new album isn't coming anytime soon

Halsey barred from making new album after 'The Great Impersonator'

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

Halsey reveals why she can’t release a new album yet
Halsey reveals why she can’t release a new album yet

Halsey says she isn’t currently allowed to release a new album.

The popstar made the revelation in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Sept. 18, citing her 2024 release, The Great Impersonator, as the reason.

“I can’t make an album right now. I’m not allowed to. It’s the reality,” the 30-year-old singer revealed.

The album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, “didn’t perform the way they wanted it to,” Halsey explained.

“If I’m being honest with you, the album sold 100,000 f****** copies first week. That’s a pretty big first week, especially for an artist who hasn’t had a hit in a long time.”

Halsey contrasted this with the success of her 2018 album Manic, which featured the No. 1 hit Without Me and is six-times platinum.

“It would be considered a success for most artists… but it’s a failure in the context of the kind of success I’ve had previously,” she said.

“That’s the hardest part of having been a pop star once—because I’m not one anymore, and I’m being compared to people that I don’t consider lateral to me.”

Halsey is currently signed to Columbia Records after leaving Capitol Records in 2023, which released her first four albums, including Manic and her 2015 debut Badlands.

Zendaya, Tom Holland's 2026 marriage plans in trouble: Report
Zendaya, Tom Holland's 2026 marriage plans in trouble: Report
'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg dies in accident during impromptu outing
'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg dies in accident during impromptu outing
Stephen Baldwin gets honest about daughter Hailey Bieber's success
Stephen Baldwin gets honest about daughter Hailey Bieber's success
Jimmy Fallon breaks silence after Trump's 'loser' remark, Kimmel suspension
Jimmy Fallon breaks silence after Trump's 'loser' remark, Kimmel suspension
Leonardo DiCaprio explains pause in 'One Battle After Another' production
Leonardo DiCaprio explains pause in 'One Battle After Another' production
Tina Knowles reveals if Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy will pursue music
Tina Knowles reveals if Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy will pursue music
Josh Duhamel reveals ONE condition for 'Ransom Canyon' and 'Virgin River' crossover
Josh Duhamel reveals ONE condition for 'Ransom Canyon' and 'Virgin River' crossover
Kim Kardashian takes major step to heal from Kanye West trauma: Source
Kim Kardashian takes major step to heal from Kanye West trauma: Source