Billie Lourd opens up about her outfit coordination with Emma Roberts

Billie Lourd just recalled a “crazy” birthday moment when she and Emma Roberts accidentally showed up in matching costumes.

The 33-year-old actress appeared with Roberts in Scream Queens, which aired on Fox from September 22, 2015, to December 20, 2016. In the show, they were seen in the same outfits multiple times and after years, they still matched their outfits.

While promoting her new film Adulthood, Lourd told PEOPLE magazine that she and the American Horror Story actress once wore the same Disney-themed costumes at her birthday party, and instead of getting offended, they sang praises of each other.

She said, "I had this crazy birthday party that I invited [her Adulthood co-star] Anthony [Carrigan] to, but he's so booked and busy, he couldn't come. He's got to come next year. The theme's going to be even weirder. But Emma was there, and I was Tinkerbell, and Emma showed up as Peter Pan."

The Last Showgirl star added, "She just knew to be Peter Pan, that I was going to be Tinkerbell. And I just love her. She has a son, and I have two kids now and we get them together. And it's just so crazy that that show was 10 years ago. I feel old.”

Lourd went on to note that they are “still in lockstep”, pointing out her character, Chanel #3, was often seen walking behind Roberts’ character, Chanel Oberlin, in many scenes of the show.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Adulthood, a comedy-drama film, was released on September 11, 2025.