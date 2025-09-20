Gigi Hadid marks daughter Khai's milestone day with unseen snaps

Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khair special day

Gigi Hadid is celebrating daughter Khai's another trip round the Sun.

The Victoria Secret model took to her Instagram account to mark daughter Khai's 5th birthday.

In the celebratory post, she uploaded a photo of herself with Khai to her Stories with a heartmelting caption

In the snap, Gigi can be seen sitting on her one knee sporting a green camouflage shirt paired with jeans cowboy boots and a black cap with a big smile on her face but her eyes were hidden behind her hat.

Whereas the birthday girl was standing with her back towards her mom and was wearing a jeans Jacket paired with brown cowboy pants with pink cowboy boots.

Her hair was tied into a braid on her left shoulder. Khai's face was not shown in the picture.

"My girl is 5 today," Gigi wrote in pink coloured fonts on the picture.

Expressing her love and admiration for her daughter, the proud mom wrote a sweet birthday wish, "Happy Birthday to my greatest love and gift."

In the next Story, Gigi posted a throwback snap of herself being pregnant with baby Khai. She flaunted her baby bump in blue jeans and white tank top folded to her chest.

"Khai Loading..," she wrote on the throwback snap.

She also posted another snap of herself with a pregnant belly and wrote over the black and white picture, "So lucky to be your mama."

For the unversed Gigi shares daughter Khai with ex boyfriend Zain Malik.

Gigi is currently dating Bradley Cooper.