Priscilla Presley uncovers tragic incident before daughter Lisa Marie's death

Priscilla Presley recounts terrible accident before daughter Lisa Marie’s death

Priscilla Presley opened up about almost losing her son Navarone in a terrible animal attack before Lisa Marie's death.

In a recent cover story of People, the 80-year-old actress looked back at the tough time when her son, whom she shares with ex Marco Garibaldi, was ferociously attacked by a camel while on a visit to a friend's sanctuary.

"We were petting them, and the next thing that happened was the camel bit him in the head," Priscilla recalled. "There was blood spurting everywhere. The blood was covering Navarone's face. I'm literally freaking out. I thought I was going to lose him, for sure."

The matriarch revealed that Narvone was then rushed to a medical center and got 34 staples on his head for the injury.

"He was very, very lucky I was told," Priscilla shared. "The doctor said [the camel's tooth almost hit] his brain. So, he's not around anymore camels. Neither am I."

In her memoir Softly as I Leave You: Life After Elvis, she recalled the frightening incident and reflected that after Lisa Marie’s death at 54 from a small bowel obstruction, if her son’s situation had turned out differently, she would not have been able to cope with losing both children at once.

"My heart would be totally broken," she wrote in her book, out September 23, "When I lost Lisa, I thought, 'I'm not going to be able to get through this.' But I realized I have a son that needs me. As a mom you have to be there for your children."

Priscilla shares daughter with late singer ex husband Elvis Presley.