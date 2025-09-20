 
Julia Roberts confesses she's nothing like her 'After the Hunt' character

Julia Roberts 'After the Hunt is set to release on October 10

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Julia Roberts says her 'After the Hunt' role was 'exhausting'

Julia Roberts got candid about her latest role

In an interview with Variety, the actress discussed her role in the upcoming drama After the Hunt.

As per Roberts, she's nothing like her character in Luca Guadagnino's film. She admitted that the "hardest part for me was not being sympathetic and empathetic."

"For me as a person, it’s like, 'Oh, how can I hold her?' And she was not to be held. This was not the time," Roberts shared.

The Academy-winning actress, who plays the role of a Yale professor, Alma Olsson, added, "I have a very hen-like personality; I want to gather, and I want to feed and care. And she’s just the opposite of every instinct I’ve ever had in my life."

"And I think there were times where I just found it really exhausting; the mental gymnastics of the way she lives her life is very unfamiliar to me," Roberts said.

On the other hand, Julia Roberts also talked about her experience working with director Guadagnino and costar Michael Stuhlbarg. She said, "I don’t mean to single you out, Michael, but I go into these scenes with Michael, and I just turn to Luca and I’m like, 'Are you f------ kidding me?'"

"What he’s doing is so unexpected and original, and I’m just watching him. I’m not even in the scene anymore, because it’s so fucking unreal what you’re doing right now," the Ben is Back star added.

