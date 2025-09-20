Daniel Day Lewis's 'biggest career regret' laid bare

Daniel Day Lewis reveals his 'biggest career regret'

Daniel Day Lewis's biggest regret is not reportedly about a role but it was his repeated retirement plan which made him seem moody and dramatic.

The three-time Academy Awards winner, who announced his retirement in 2017 after the release of his film Phantom Thread, is now making his way back into the acting world with his son Ronan's directed film, Anemone.

"Daniel knows the work is what he'll be remembered for, but he also knows people joke more about his retirements than his Oscars. He's been telling his inner circle he hates that he came across as moany, like he was some tortured genius who couldn't handle the spotlight," a source told Radaronline.com.

"That's not how he sees himself, and he really regrets feeding that perception. It is, in fact, his biggest career regret."

Lewis also talked about his intention of never quitting and reflected on his past decision saying he wishes he had "kept his mouth shut" instead of announcing retirement.

"Looking back on it now – I would have done well to just keep my mouth shut, for sure. It just seems like such grandiose gibberish to talk about. I never intended to retire, really. I just stopped doing that particular type of work so I could do some other work," he told Rolling Stone.