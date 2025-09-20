Jennifer Aniston reacts to Reese Witherspoon's surprising real name

Reese Witherspoon’s real name revelation leaves Jennifer Aniston speechless

Jennifer Aniston had a hilarious reaction after finding out Reese Witherspoon's real name despite 25-year long friendship.

The pair made an appearance at LADBible for the promotion of their Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, they asked questionS from each other in a 'Do You Even Know Me?' segment.

Witherspoon quizzed her co-star, asking: “What is my real middle name? A: Jane, B: Jean or C: Joan.”

When Aniston guessed Jane, Witherspoon corrected her: “It’s confusing. I’m Laura Jean.”

Aniston was shocked to discover that Reese’s first name isn’t Reese at all. “Laura Jean?” she exclaimed. When Witherspoon confirmed, Aniston added, “Laura! Who’s Laura? Who the hell’s Laura? I’m not calling you that from now on! Where did Reese come from?”

Witherspoon explained: “It’s my middle name. I’m Laura Jean Reese. I’ve always gone by Reese.”

The moment surprised Aniston, who has been close friends with Witherspoon since she played her on-screen sister on Friends back in 2000.

Later in the chat, Aniston also shared her middle name to Witherspoon, who was also stunned to know that Aniston's full name is Jennifer "Joanna" Aniston.