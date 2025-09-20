 
Geo News

Machine Gun Kelly opens up about painful tattoo process

The rapper got candid about the process of getting ink

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly shares behind the scene pain of tattoo process
Machine Gun Kelly shares behind the scene pain of tattoo process

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the painful process behind his almost half body ink, calling it "worst torture."

During a recent appearance at Jennifer Hudson show, the Cliche singer was asked about his huge blackout tattoo on his chest and hands, and how painful it was to get inked.

After sharing how he came up with the idea of the unique tattoo, he told host Jennifer Hudson that the process was most torturous thing he ever experienced without numbing.

“Was it painful?” Hudson asked,

“Yeah, I don’t do, like, the going under and numbing and waking up, I don’t do any of that," MGK shared as Hudson expressed her shock.

“Yeah I had to focus out, big mistake, but my morals stand.”

Revealing the reason why he wanted the tattoo in the first place. Kelly revealed he wanted to "redesign" his skin, the "largest organ of body" and one of his friends suggested it.

“I’ve realized through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety,” the Lost Americana artist explained, noting, “But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.”

He went on to recall, “You know the skin is the largest organ that we have. I’ve already had all tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like."

"So I came up with, well I didn’t, but a friend of mine named Roxx came up with this," the musician added.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals real truth behind huge blackout tattoo
Machine Gun Kelly reveals real truth behind huge blackout tattoo
Taylor Swift drops major 'The Life of a Showgirl' surprise
Taylor Swift drops major 'The Life of a Showgirl' surprise
Priscilla Presley uncovers tragic incident before daughter Lisa Marie's death
Priscilla Presley uncovers tragic incident before daughter Lisa Marie's death
Henry Cavill finally shares update after painful 'Highlander' injury
Henry Cavill finally shares update after painful 'Highlander' injury
Gigi Hadid marks daughter Khai's milestone day with unseen snaps
Gigi Hadid marks daughter Khai's milestone day with unseen snaps
How Taylor Swift's early support left a lasting mark on Chase Rice
How Taylor Swift's early support left a lasting mark on Chase Rice
Kyle MacLachlan hopes to reconnect with Timothée Chalamet about 'Dune'
Kyle MacLachlan hopes to reconnect with Timothée Chalamet about 'Dune'
Ethan Hawke honors Robert Redford's contributions to his career
Ethan Hawke honors Robert Redford's contributions to his career