Machine Gun Kelly opens up about painful tattoo process

Machine Gun Kelly shares behind the scene pain of tattoo process

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the painful process behind his almost half body ink, calling it "worst torture."

During a recent appearance at Jennifer Hudson show, the Cliche singer was asked about his huge blackout tattoo on his chest and hands, and how painful it was to get inked.

After sharing how he came up with the idea of the unique tattoo, he told host Jennifer Hudson that the process was most torturous thing he ever experienced without numbing.

“Was it painful?” Hudson asked,

“Yeah, I don’t do, like, the going under and numbing and waking up, I don’t do any of that," MGK shared as Hudson expressed her shock.

“Yeah I had to focus out, big mistake, but my morals stand.”

Revealing the reason why he wanted the tattoo in the first place. Kelly revealed he wanted to "redesign" his skin, the "largest organ of body" and one of his friends suggested it.

“I’ve realized through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety,” the Lost Americana artist explained, noting, “But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.”

He went on to recall, “You know the skin is the largest organ that we have. I’ve already had all tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like."

"So I came up with, well I didn’t, but a friend of mine named Roxx came up with this," the musician added.