Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take to a benefit concert for first responders: Pics

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise fans at a benefit concert for first responders

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just turned up at the One805LIVE! Rock for First Responders benefit concert.

The event has been held at Kevin Costner‘s Field of Dreams estate and happened on Saturday, the 20th of September, in Santa Barbara, California.

According to one805's official website this event is an "annual benefit concert, bringing together legendary artists and passionate supporters to raise funds for essential equipment and mental wellness programs for Santa Barbara County’s first responders."

Even the guest list for this event included Hollywood A-listers, like Oprah Winfrey as well as others who performed, including Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte and The Fray.

While Meghan had on a navy blue dress that showed off her shoulders and hung mid calve, Prince Harry chose to wear a suit, with coordinating colors to his lady love.

There were also multiple instances of PDA which the Sussexes are known for, including hands on Meghan’s upper back, and held hands, even while engaged.

Check it out Below:



