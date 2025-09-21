King Charles, Prince Harry make big decision as William leaves monarch 'irritated'

King Charles and Prince Harry have made a big decision amid reports of rift between the monarch and Prince William over workload.

Royal expert Tina Brown has alleged that King Charles feels William's carefully cultivated image as a doting father, while genuine, is a 'tacit criticism' of his own past shortcomings as a parent.

Brown claims: "The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir.”

Amid these claims, Charlotte Griffiths reported for the Daily Mail, high-level talks are under way to gradually bring the king and duke together in a public show of unity for the first time in at least six years.

The extraordinary development comes after Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles at Clarence House earlier this month.

The insider tells the royal expert, “The Duke might take part in more UK public events, though not officially as a working member of the Royal Family.”

The report further claims Harry is said to be 'hopeful' of re-establishing a relationship with William despite alleged rift between them since Megxit.

Reacting to King Charles and Harry’s meeting, the royal insider says “Harry's visit to the UK was not about trying to show up or compete with his brother – in fact, the opposite.”