Prince Harry recounts Prince William's thoughts about Prince Archie

Prince Harry weighs in on the reaction his big brother Prince William had after the birth of his son Prince Archie

Hiba Anjum
September 21, 2025

Prince Harry took a trip down memory lane, regarding the day he found out about the upcoming birth of his first child with Meghan Markle.

The whole thing happened in the memoir Spare which the Duke himself released following his exit from the Firm.

But prior to this, on the day of Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018, he recalled in the memoir, “Euge was getting married to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for her, and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people.”

“Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding. Also, the various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news.”

“After the drinks reception, in St George's Hall, Meg and I pulled Willy aside. We were in a big room, suits of armour on the walls. Strange room, strange moment. We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said 'we must tell Kate'.”

Before signing he also added, “She was across the room, talking to Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted. So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped.”

