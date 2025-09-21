Queen Elizabeth's old warning to the people about Harry, Meghan unearthed

Queen Elizabeth had THIS way to warn the public about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The one warning Queen Elizabeth was able to give the British public before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has come to light

There was a warning Queen Elizabeth had given about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before they even left the Firm, and an expert has just unearthed it.

Everything has been brought to light by a former butler who once served the British Royal Family.

This butler in question is Grant Harrold, and according to Nine Honey explained that this sign was in a 2019 Christmas message.

“The Queen has got a picture...” he began by saying. “I think it's of William and Catherine, I think of the [now] King and the Queen, but none of Harry and Meghan.”

“The previous years, there were ones of Harry, there was Harry and Meghan [that year] there were none of them.”

What is pertinent to mention is that in 2018 she shared an image of Prince Archie, but this year, both the young royals’ parents were not featured.

Regarding this he said, “I remember watching and I remember saying to my other half, 'Something's gone on – where's Harry? Nobody had picked it up at that point [but] I think that shows that tremors had already begun.”

For those unversed, at the time, the couple’s exit was marked with a very brief statement that reads, “Following conversations with the duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”