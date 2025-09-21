Prince Harry would love William, Kate Middleton to forgive him, Meghan

Prince Harry, who recently visited Britain, would love his estranged brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton to forgive him and his wife Meghan Markle.

This has been claimed by royal expert Duncan Larcombe, while speaking to OK!.

He said, "I think Harry would love William and Kate to forgive him and Meghan."

Duncan went on saying, "He's been cast out, so why wouldn't he want to come in from the cold? But equally, I'm not sure Harry has done anything to demonstrate publicly his desire to reconcile with his brother and Kate, and let bygones be bygones.”

During his visit to UK, Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with his father King Charles, however, Kate and William avoided contacting the duke.

They also did not send him birthday wishes to Prince Harry, who turned 41 on 15th September, publicly.

The royal expert believes last week's snub, and the fact that they did not meet up during Harry's four-day visit to the UK, is a clear indication that Prince William – and in particular, Kate – are struggling to forgive and forget.

"They are not ready for any reconciliation, but King Charles was probably put in a difficult situation with Harry's high-profile visit, as in some ways if he hadn't met him, it would have been a bigger story,” Duncan Larcombe said and added “But that doesn't apply to William.”

“He's still reeling at his brother because of the things that have been said about his wife – the personal attacks on Kate."