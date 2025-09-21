Kate Middleton's message to the world about her cancer one year on

Kate Middleton’s journey towards healing after battling cancer

A walk back down memory lane, to Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment has just offered a glimpse into her healing, one year after the initial diagnosis.

The message in question is one that the Princess of Wales shared to her Instagram account, it contained a voice over, behind the scenes family shots, as well as the important message of ‘loving and being loved’.

In it she spoke about her biggest focus moving forward, which was “staying cancer free”. She also added at the time that her journey towards healing would be long, that is why she has continued to take “each day as it comes.”

That is not to say though that the Princess was not keen to get back to work, as she shared her thoughts about that too, in the video in question.

She promised to start “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.” It came “despite all that’s gone before” because the princess, at the time, aimed to “enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope, and appreciation of life.”

Following that initial update, small updates on X were also shared, ones that hailed not only the medical centers where she received treatment, but also the teams and “those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

She has also continued to offer rare updates into her own journey, as well as her emotions since the initial diagnosis came in.

One such instance was during her appearance at the Colchester Hospital’s Well-Being Centre.

There she had spoken on-on-one with with staff and volunteers when she said, “you put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatment’s done, then it’s like ’I can crack on, get back to normal’ but actually the phase afterwards is really, you know, difficult you’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to and actually someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment I think is really valuable.”