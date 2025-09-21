Prince Harry hopeful of working relationship with 'deeply hurt' William

Prince Harry is reportedly hopeful that he can at least find a working relationship with his estranged brother William.

According to a report by the Us Weekly, there is still ongoing tension with William and Kate Middleton.

The insider said, “They are deeply hurt by the public disclosures, memoir revelations and interviews and criticisms of their roles, which they perceive as breaches of trust that require significant time to heal from, which is why they aren’t there yet.”

Now, following a meeting between Harry and King Charles, the royal sources tell Daily Mail, Harry plans to come to the UK 'four or five times' a year from now on.

Archie and Lilibet doting father is also said to be hopeful that he can at least find a working relationship with William.

The insider claims, 'Whatever he can do to continue rebuilding those relationships and that trust, he will do.”

However, the source claims relations between the royal brothers are now so bruised that Prince William can't even stand the mention of Harry's name.

Also the publication, citing royal insiders reported, “More than anything, though, he [Harry]wants to see his father more. He wants to make him proud and be there to support him through his treatment.”