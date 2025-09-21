 
Inside the row between King Charles' chefs, Donald Trumps' secret service at Windsor

King Charles’ royal chefs ended up having a lot of disruptions and rows with Donald Trump’s security

Web Desk
September 21, 2025

There were reportedly a lot of rows and worries that plagued King Charles’ royal chefs as they attempted to bring together the state banquet dinner during Donald Trumps visit.

For those unversed, the entire evening was marred with ‘escalations’ as ‘tensions flared’ and a heated exchange erupted behind the scenes in Windsor Castle.

Reportedly, it all occurred when Secret Service members went inside the kitchens and oversaw meal preparations by the royal chefs.

Marie Clarie’s report suggests, “several members of the Secret Service team guarding the president went into the kitchen to oversee the preparation by the royal chefs, and even tasting the food—which some of them felt was disruptive.”

As a result “[T]he atmosphere in the kitchen quickly became tense as tempers began to fray between kitchen staff and visiting American security.”

Because of what went on behind the scenes, while “the banquet was a resounding success in the main hall, but there was a disruption behind the scenes,” the source admitted. Furthermore, “tensions flared between the chefs preparing the meal and the U.S. security team responsible for protecting the president and his entourage.”

So much so that the royal chefs incharge of the dinner “grew frustrated” during the key moment where they were “working to plate three courses flawlessly.”

While its pertinent to mention that the Daily Mail branded the allegations “categorically untrue” according to Buckingham Palace statements, the source doubled down and added, “what began as quiet irritation escalated into a heated exchange, with raised voices on both sides.” It took several minutes for tempers to cool and for the kitchen to return to its usual rhythm.”

