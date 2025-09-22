Prince Harry's apology could ease Prince William's concerns: Expert

Prince Harry encouraged to take responsibility in rebuilding relationship with William

Prince William and Prince Harry need to repair their relationship, claimed an expert as she urged the Duke of Sussex to take the first step.

According to columnist Dame Jenni Murray, Harry should visit William and his wife, Kate Middleton, in person and offer a sincere apology.

She said that Harry should be the one to apologize because of the personal details he shared about William’s family in his memoir, Spare.

Daily Mail reported that Murray emphasized that both brothers share responsibility for their relationship.

Harry must visit and apologise to the Prince and Princess of Wales in person and "apologise, on bended knee" for all the things he "wrote about his family for financial gain" in his book.

"The royal boys need to share responsibility,” she added. “Harry can ease some of William's worries and William can then cheer up a bit while not making Harry feel like a spare.

"They need each other. They are family. It's love that counts. And perhaps most importantly, it's what their mother would have wanted."