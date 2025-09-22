Tom Holland, Zendaya make joint appearance amid 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming

Zendaya joins Tom Holland at London charity event

Tom Holland and Zendaya made a rare public appearance in London.

Amid shooting of the upcoming Spider-Man movie, the engaged couple attended The Brothers Trust’s Posh Pub Quiz charity event on September 20, 2025.

Tom, who co-founded the nonprofit with his parents and brothers in 2017, was joined by Zendaya to cheer him on.

The event, held at Christie’s auction house, had the actor in the role of quizmaster for the evening.

Guests shared photos of the couple mingling and posing for snaps. Tom's brother Paddy Holland also took to Instagram and shared photos from the event.

"Thank you to everyone who supported @thebrotherstrust yesterday, what a night. Thank you @christiesinc for hosting us!" he wrote in the caption.

Notably, one of the guests shared photos from the event along with her posing with Zendaya. In the caption, she wrote, "A fabulous night for an equally fabulous cause."

"Thank you so much to @thebrotherstrust @christiesinc @charitydebra for having my brother and I, and to Tom and Zendaya for being such wonderful hosts," she added.

However, this outing by Tom Holland and Zendaya comes amid the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release in 2026.