Meghan Markle handed new blow as an ‘expensive failure'

September 22, 2025

Meghan Markle gets hit with a massive clapback, and its to do with her future alongside Netflix.

Expert and commentator Edward Coram-James, has just come forward to offer his take on the Sussexes, whom he considers to be Netflix’s “expensive failure.”

The CEO of Go Up, even noted that while, “expensive failure is a harsh, yet arguably an accurate label from Netflix's perspective for the first deal.”

What is pertinent to mention is that “you have to look at the numbers and the deliverables.” Because “they reportedly paid $100 million for exclusive rights to a wide range of content.”

But for that investment “What did they get?” the expert asked. “Primarily, the Harry & Meghan documentary and some smaller projects like the Polo series and Meghan's With Love, Meghan.”

Even though “the Harry & Meghan doc was a massive commercial hit, no doubt, but it was essentially a one-time event that leveraged their personal royal story. The other projects haven't had the same impact.”

“The Polo docuseries reportedly drew a tiny audience, and while With Love, Meghan has been renewed for an upcoming second season, it’s not a global sensation.”

For those unversed with the metrics surrounding the Sussex’s projects, even With Love, Meghan, failed to make it into the Top 10 must watched shows in its debut week, and currently no announcement has been made about a season 3.

Still, fans can expect a Christmas episode later this year. 

