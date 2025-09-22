Prince Harry, Meghan release joint statement after Kate Middleton's message

Prince Harry, Meghan release joint statement after Kate Middleton message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a joint statement amid reports Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently sent a ‘loud and clear” message to her brother-in-law.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells OK! Magazine, "Kate's silence spoke a thousand words. They didn't post anything on his birthday, which the royals normally would do. So Kate's message was loud and clear: the ball's not in our court, Harry – it's in yours."

Amid these claims, Meghan and Harry made a joint appearance and later released a statement.

Harry and Meghan attended the annual event that shines a light on the incredible work of first responders in Santa Barbara County.

During their appearance, Meghan also briefly joined Harry onstage before the royal presented an award to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.

The statement was released on the royal couple’s website.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who contributed to this meaningful event in celebration of Santa Barbara’s local heroes”, the statement said and added “This annual event highlights the importance of supporting first responders in Santa Barbara County, serving as a reminder of the incredible individuals who work tirelessly to protect our community.”

Prince Harry also praised retiring County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.