‘Scared' Meghan Markle speaks out privately about ex-friend Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle fears what Jessica Mulroney knows first-hand about things behind palace doors

September 22, 2025

Meghan Markle dreads seeing her name dragged through Jessica Mulroney memoir
Meghan Markle dreads seeing her name dragged through Jessica Mulroney memoir

Meghan Markle is reportedly growing more and more fearful of her ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney, and all the things she’s kept buried about their past as friends.

Insight into this fear has been shared by a well placed insider that just spoke to RadarOnline.

Reportedly, “Meghan is very aware that Jessica has stayed silent all this time,” and that is precisely why “the idea of her speaking out now is frightening.”

“She's worried about what Jessica could disclose about their friendship and its collapse,” to the point where “privately, Meghan has admitted she dreads seeing her name dragged through someone else's memoir.”

In terms of the publishing space, “Jessica's story is the one readers are clamoring for,” the insider admitted. Especially because “she stood beside Meghan as she went from actress to duchess, and she knows first-hand what happened behind palace doors. Publishers believe such a book could fetch a seven-figure sum.”

