Prince Edward takes on a new and unexpected role amid royal rift

Prince Edward quietly tried to heal rift between Prince Harry, King Charles

Prince Edward has taken on a new role as he quietly tries to help mend the strained relationship between the royal family and Prince Harry.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, the youngest brother of King Charles believes that Charles should speak directly with Harry and try to move forward.

In his book Endgame, Scobie revealed that Edward played the role of a peacemaker especially in the lead-up to the release of Harry’s memoir Spare in January 2023.

"Prince Edward was one of the few who felt Charles should 'properly speak' with his son and try to move on," Scobie wrote.

Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been one of the few royals to speak publicly about the rift.

Back in 2021, he told CNN the breakdown in relations was "very sad" and expressed some sympathy for the couple's plight.

"Listen, weirdly we've all been there before — we've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives," Edward said.

He added, "And we've all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision.

"It's difficult for everyone, but that's families for you.”