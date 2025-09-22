Priscilla Presley disses Michael Jackson in new book

Priscilla Presley on Lisa Marie's marriage to Michael Jackson

In her new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You, Priscilla Presley takes a swipe at Michael Jackson.



In light of her late daughter Lisa Marie tying the knot with the pop icon, the author writes she was “appalled” by her decision.

The reason for the shock, she pens, is her daughter's marriage with him came shortly after the late singer of Billie Jean was accused of child molestation.

This leads the 80-year-old to believe the King of Pop walked down the aisle with her daughter with the intention of repairing her image and not out of genuine feeling for her.

“I didn’t believe he loved her," Priscilla alleges. “He married her at a time when he desperately needed good publicity that depicted him as a desirable heterosexual man."

The author doubles down on her claim by pointing to the engagement ring, which she writes proves her belief that Michael wanted 'good publicity' from this wedding.

“It was one thing to fight the child molestation charges against him. There was no way to come out of that looking good."

"But photos of Elvis’s daughter wearing the huge diamond engagement ring he’d had made for her? That image was pure gold," she notes.

However, the marriage that took place in 1994 lasted for nearly two years. Lisa filed for divorce in 1996. The pair did not have any children.