Jon Bon Jovi celebrates being first-time grandfather

Jon Bon Jovi calls becoming granddad 'crazy' experience

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is celebrating being a grandfather.

In a TikTok clip from a forthcoming episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 63-year-old American singer-songwriter and guitarist expressed his joy at being a grandfather and talked about his son, Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown.

For those aware, on August 21, Millie and Jake broke the news of their baby girl, whom they welcomed via adoption just a few months after their first wedding anniversary in May 2025.

Sharing his feelings with podcast host Xo, Jovi said that becoming a granddad is “crazy, but great. Wonderful.”

He added, “They adopted a girl and we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild.”

“It’s beautiful, I want to see pictures like every day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already. It’s cool,” the Blaze of Glory crooner remarked.

Earlier in the clip, Jovi sang praises of his daughter-in-law’s work ethic and revealed he gave his “seal of approval” to her marriage with his son Jake.

It is pertinent to mention that the Stranger Things actress and the Sweethearts star got married in a close ceremony in May 2024.