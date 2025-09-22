Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to visit US next year: 'inevitable'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to visit US next year in July, royal insiders have claimed.

According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, US President Donald Trump wants to invite Kate Middleton and Prince William to the 4th of July bash following his recent state visit to Britain.

The insider tells the royal expert, Trump wants the future king and queen to headline the 250th Independence Day bash.

He writes, “Trump hasn’t stopped talking about William’s polish and Kate’s star power since his UK visit,” “He’s dazzled — he wants them front and center on America’s birthday.”

Another source said, “William and Kate are catnip for cameras, Trump dreams of fireworks, flags, and the world’s most glamorous couple waving from the White House balcony.”

The fresh claims came days after Prince William and Kate warmly greeted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the Marine One helicopter touched down at Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton also introduced Melania to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme at Windsor.

Asked about the first lady´s event with Kate, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Melania "went with her today and she thought she was great, a very wonderful person."