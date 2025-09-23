Bumble founder breaks silence over Lily James' ‘Swiped' based on her life

Bumble founder reacts to Lily James' movie ‘Swiped’

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd broke her silence on the Hulu movie Swiped, starring Lily James, which is based on her career.

During a recent appearance in an interview with CNBC, the Tinder co-founder talked about the film about a dating guru, and clarified she is “not involved in” the movie.

“Okay so, I can’t make it through the whole trailer,” Wolfe Herde told the outlet, adding that “it’s too weird for me.”

She went on to say, "Frankly, I was informed about this movie after it was already off to the races. I think they had already written the script and done all these things."

The dating app founder even asked her lawyer if she could do anything to "shut it down."

"He was like, ‘There’s nothing you can do. You’re somewhat of a public figure. There’s public information out there. They’re going to do what they’re going to do."

Now, Wolfe Herde is not so sure about the movie feeling both "terrified and maybe slightly flattered" and yet to decide if she will ever watch it.

“I guess I don’t know if I’m going to watch it or not, I’m obviously both terrified and maybe slightly flattered, but I think the strangeness and the fear of it outweighs any flattery. So listen, we’ll just see. I guess I gotta get some popcorn and stay tuned.”

However, one thing she is happy about the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, that the main character of the dating guru was played by Lily.

“I am honored that they chose Lily James. She’s a talented actress," she gushed.