Rod Stewart nearly lost wife Penny Lancaster over baby plans

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are parents to sons Alastair Wallace and Aiden Patrick

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster has made a shocking revelation.

In an interview with Saga Magazine, Penny talked about a make-or-break moment early in their relationship.

She revealed that when they started dating, Rod was already a father of six and wasn’t keen on having more. However, Penny wanted to become a mother and she knew it wasn't something she could compromise on.

Penny said, "Yes [I would have left him]. And that would have been very hard. But we just went with the flow."

"Now Rod always says, ‘I wish I’d said yes [to babies] earlier, because then we could have had more children,’" the model added.

Eventually, Rod changed his mind and the couple, who married in 2007, welcomed two sons together: Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14.

During the interview, Penny Lancaster also joked that she's the mother of three boys, including Rod Stewart, whom she thinks is "a big baby who needs my attention in a different way. I think all women would say that about their husbands."

