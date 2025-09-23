Sarah Ferguson scandal mounts pressure on King Charles regarding Royal Lodge?

Numerous UK charities on Monday severed ties with Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson after a new email emerged in which she called Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".

According to AFP, in the 2011 message obtained by the Mail on Sunday, Sarah called him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" and apologised for disowning him.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother has remained close to Andrew -- whose elder brother is King Charles III -- and stayed loyal to him after his public downfall over his own Epstein links.

Andrew and Sarah, who still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, west of London, had been making a tentative return to the public spotlight, both appearing at the Duchess of Kent´s funeral last week.

Following the reports about her 2011 email, a spokesman for Ferguson said it was sent "in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats".

Now, according to the GB News, Sarah scandal is mounting pressure on King Charles to consider excluding her and Prince Andrew, from private family gatherings and to resolve the long-running dispute over their Royal Lodge.