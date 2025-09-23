Sarah Ferguson receives major blow amid Epstein email controversy

Sarah Ferguson’s public image takes hit after Epstein email leak

Sarah Ferguson is facing serious backlash after old emails between her and Jeffrey Epstein were made public, leading several charities to cut ties with her.

Speaking on GB News, royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson said this could be the end of Fergie’s public life as she called the situation deeply damaging and disappointing.

In the emails from 2011, the Duchess of York called Epstein a "supreme friend" and thanked him for his support despite previously distancing herself from him in public.

Following the revelations, children’s hospice Julia’s House was the first to end its connection with her, and other organisations quickly followed, including the British Heart Foundation and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

In her scathing rant, Robertson said of Sarah, "She's finished, she's absolutely finished. There is no comeback. This is utterly disgraceful.

"The fact that she referred to Epstein as her friend, she praised his judgement, she said how steadfast, loyal and generous he was because of the £15,000 she accepted,” she added.

The expert continued, "She was obviously hoping by buttering him up, despite the fact of knowing that he was on charges of paedophilia, that she was maybe going to hopefully hold on to that £15,000."