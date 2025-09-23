Prince Harry turns into Queen Camilla's biggest fear: ‘Terrible consequences follow him!'

Queen Camilla livid and on edge as Prince Harry finds his way back to King Charles

Reports have just come out that warn against brewing angst against Prince Harry by his step-mother Queen Camilla.

A well placed insider brought this all to light in an interview with the Examiner.

According to their findings, its being said that Queen Camilla is “still livid over what he wrote about her” in the 2023 memoir he penned, titled Spare.

“And what he said in follow-up interviews.” only further solidified her stance.

For those unversed with the memoir’s accusations, the Queen is said to have had a “spin doctor” who would throw Harry “right under the bus.”

Even Prince William is said to have been left “seething” on at least one instance because “Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him, and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it any more. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile.”

However, in terms of right now, and Prince Harry’s recent meeting with King Charles, that came after 19 months of radio silence does not sit well with the Queen either. She feels her husband the King is “risking terrible consequences by letting Harry in the door or giving him any kind of audience.”

Especially because the real fear is that King Charles’ bid to reconcile with his son will “backfire.”

The meeting that made all this possible was a four-day tour of Prince Harry’s various charities and patronages.

What is pertinent to mention regarding all this is that similar sentiments are also carried by Prince William, according to past reports.

According to the same outlet, “it sickens William that Harry has wormed his way back to his father’s affections,” because “to him it’s just wrong on every level and utterly ridiculous.”

A source also said at the time, “the fact his brother’s now got this direct line back to the family despite all the pain and misery he’s inflicted — he’s totally bewildered and frustrated that it’s being sanctioned.”