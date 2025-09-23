Royal fans react to Prince Harry's major decision about Archie

Royal fans have expressed their views over Prince Harry’s decision about not sending son Archie to Eton College in UK.

Harry’s spokesperson has rejected claims that the duke has 'registered Prince Archie at Eton' in bombshell UK move.

According to the Daily Mail, the spokesperson has revealed that Prince Harry will not send Archie to Eton College.

The spokesperson said, “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “Of course, Harry isn't sending Archie to Eton. Harry's not sending his kids to school in the UK. Harry has no interest in sending his kids to school here because he knows Meghan will never allow it.”

Another said, “Hilarious! As if his wife would let him!”

The third commented, “Why would anybody think that in the first place? Archie is an American now; why would he go to Eton?”

The fourth alleged, “Trying very hard to get their foot into the RF and using the children to make that happen.”

“I’m pretty sure Mrs Markle wouldn’t allow Harry to bring the children to the U.K. without her and she would be making a big mistake to move over here!,” the fifth warned.