Experts make harrowing demand of Sarah Ferguson: ‘Don't allow her!'

Sarah Ferguson’s ‘trashed’ herself forever: Expert

Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after years of ‘indulging this reckless loose cannon and her worthless ex-husband for so many decades’, in the eyes of experts.

So much so that after various charities parted ways from her, some even demanding she step down, royal commentator Amanda Platell turned to The Daily Mail and penned a piece highlighting how bad this is for Crown Inc.

Her piece started with her saying, “Now Fergie's craven duplicity has been revealed for all the world to see, her reputation is trashed for ever.”

“Such is the impossibility of her position she might even be forced to sack herself,” because there is no way she can even remain patron of her own charity now, Sarah's Trust, which was established in 2020 to support 'vulnerable families and children',” Ms Platell claimed.

The conversation didn’t even end there, instead she took aim at all those ‘legendary missteps’ she’s commited, like ‘befriending’ Epstein, secretly carrying on that friendship even after news broke of his behavior.

In the eyes of the expert, “he was is surely the most egregious of them all and one from which she must not be allowed to recover.” And “the sad thing is that her actions do not just damage her reputation but the reputation of the institution of the monarchy itself.”

Before concluding Ms Platell also added, “in indulging this reckless loose cannon and her worthless ex-husband for so many decades, King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family have tacitly accepted their outrageous excesses.”