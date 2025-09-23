 
Kate Middleton risks going down like a lead balloon at a debrief

There were a number of risky moves Kate Middleton made in a recent engagement

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

A number of risky moves were made by Kate Middleton, its being reported, moves that risked ‘going down like a lead balloon’ at a Palace debrief.

It relates to the state visit with US president Donald Trump where the Princess of Wales wore a golden gown for.

In the eyes of an insider that just sat down with Closer magazine, she “completely outshone” Queen Camilla in particular.

And “the tension was impossible to ignore,” the source also said.

“Every gesture and every colour choice felt like a power move,” because “it was Kate who drew the attention, and that didn’t go down well with Camilla.”

In the eyes of the source, “from the moment Kate arrived, she proved herself to be the real power player.”

However, “there were moans and groans behind the scenes at how well Kate was doing, because everyone knew it would go down like a lead balloon at the debrief afterwards.”

Before concluding the insider also added, “Kate showed who the real star of the show is, and it was impossible not to notice the contrast.”

