King Charles, Prince William at odds over Sarah Ferguson, Andrew

Prince William is reportedly urging his father King Charles to act against Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson over friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Numerous UK charities on Monday severed ties with Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson after a new email emerged in which she called Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".

According to AFP, in the 2011 message obtained by the Mail on Sunday, Sarah called him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" and apologised for disowning him.

Now, according to a report by the Daily Mail, Prince William and the monarch are at odds over whether to banish Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew over their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The publication, citing royal insiders, has reported: “William feels even more strongly than the King that Andrew and Fergie are an embarrassment and will be urging his father to act.”

“The optics of that pair of chancers guffawing away [at events] look terrible”.

The report adds King Charles is facing a battle with William who will be 'urging' the monarch to take the chance to cut them loose and kick them out of their 30-bedroom home close to Windsor Castle.

The source added the future king has his eye on the future of the Royal Family and for the good of the family they must never be seen at events again.