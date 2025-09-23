Prince Harry reflects on sweet memory from childhood with William

Prince Harry’s heartwarming memory from childhood with Princess Diana, William

Prince Harry shared a childhood memory in a recent documentary about visiting a Disney World with his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex shared how he became overwhelmed with excitement as he appeared in the special, The Happiest Story On Earth: 70 Years Of Disneyland, alongside Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about how visiting the park was a rare and special outing during her younger years despite living nearby.

Recalling the trip with his mom and brother to Disney World Florida in 1993, he said, "I remember it very, very well.”

“I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it,” the Duke added.

To this, Meghan shared how the amusement park was "more accessible" because she was born and raised in Southern California, however, she noted that it was "still the biggest treat in the world."

Meghan also recalled a visit she made to the park with classmates after finishing school. "I don't even know why they let us do that,” she joked.

Harry added, "That sounds like a lot of fun. Can you do that in your forties?"

The couple also talked about a recent family trip they took with their daughter Princess Lilibet for her birthday, describing how amazed the children were by the experience.

Harry said watching their reactions reminded him of the joy and wonder he felt as a child.

"They're like, 'This is amazing!'" Harry recollected. "Like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away.'"

Prince Harry continued, "To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into - it was amazing.

"And it brings out the kid in you again."