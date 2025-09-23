Prince Harry demands what he truly deserves of Royal Family

Prince Harry is holding onto his point of view its being claimed, a view that alleges he’s done nothing wrong, over his decision to speak out.

Insight has been offered by a well placed insider that just spoke to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, “Harry believes he's done nothing wrong and won't budge.”

The source also told the outlet, “he has no plans to apologize for what he's written or said.”

Because “from his perspective, he was just setting the record straight.”

That is the sole reason why “he still feels he deserves the standing of a senior royal, despite walking away from the role.”

For those unversed, this is all related to the comments the Duke made in a chat with The Guardian, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

At the time he said, “I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear. I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”l’ status

