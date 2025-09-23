Kate Middleton outshines King Charles at Trump banquet: 'All eyes were on her'

Kate Middleton was 'very aware' of spotlight on her during Trump's state visit

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales stole the spotlight during Donald Trump's state visit.

During Trump's two-day UK visit from September 17 to 18, the future Queen played a pivotal role.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, Catherine was "very aware" of the spotlight on her.

Ingrid told People Magazine, "She lightened the whole evening. She lit up the table with the megawatt smile. There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her."

She went on to add that while King Charles was the most important person in the room, all eyes were on the Princess of Wales.

"She would be very aware that the most important person there was the King, but she can’t help that all eyes are on her," the expert stated. "She never looked as good as she did the other night. She looked magnificent. She looked golden, and it’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet."

The two-day visit saw Kate Middleton and Prince William join King Charles and Queen Camilla in hosting the U.S. president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.