 
Geo News

Prince Harry fights for funding against political choices

Prince Harry steps forward in a video message calling on better funding and research for a misunderstood world wide woe

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

Prince Harry fights for funding against political choices
Prince Harry fights for funding against political choices

Prince Harry has just released a video message alongside names like Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Charlize Theron, and Thuso Mbedu.

This video message aims at demanding better funding for a disease as misunderstood as AIDS, all due to bad ‘political choices’.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s work in HIV/AIDS has been longstanding. He was even part of the charity Sentebale with the prince of Lesotho before the racism row.

In the video message he can be heard saying, “right now, babies are being born with HIV due to interruptions in antiretroviral treatment for their mothers. Without urgent action to reverse these crippling funding cuts, 6 million more people will become infected with HIV while 4 million will die from AIDS-related causes within the next four years.”

Alongside the others he also added, “It is not just the at-risk communities that will be affected.”

“We've proven that sustained investment saves lives and builds stronger communities. Abandoning this life-saving work now would be a devastating betrayal of progress for the millions who depend on these essential services.”

The video message also brought into focus the lifestyle of a Mexican-born HIV activist Fabian Quezada and Andiswa Cindi, a 22 year old South African social media influencer who are working within their own domains to bring attention to this disease.

What is pertinent to mention is that UNAIDS recently reported a major drop in funding, which is gravely effecting their health workers, leading to a shortage in multiple countries across the globe, like Eswatini and Mozambique, according to Express.

The The Joint United Nations Programme aims to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

Jessica Mulroney shuts down reports of tell-all on Meghan Markle
Jessica Mulroney shuts down reports of tell-all on Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestone after Trump's visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestone after Trump's visit
King Charles marks major royal event solo in Barrow
King Charles marks major royal event solo in Barrow
Meghan Markle worried over book that could reveal past dramas
Meghan Markle worried over book that could reveal past dramas
‘Rail thin' Kate Middleton's life after cancer turns harsh: New cancer update
‘Rail thin' Kate Middleton's life after cancer turns harsh: New cancer update
Sarah Ferguson receives fresh blow over Jeffrey Epstein apology
Sarah Ferguson receives fresh blow over Jeffrey Epstein apology
Prince Harry offers support to Prince William in major move to end rift
Prince Harry offers support to Prince William in major move to end rift
Prince Harry upheld huge promise made to King Charles during UK visit video
Prince Harry upheld huge promise made to King Charles during UK visit