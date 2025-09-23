Prince Harry fights for funding against political choices

Prince Harry has just released a video message alongside names like Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Charlize Theron, and Thuso Mbedu.

This video message aims at demanding better funding for a disease as misunderstood as AIDS, all due to bad ‘political choices’.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s work in HIV/AIDS has been longstanding. He was even part of the charity Sentebale with the prince of Lesotho before the racism row.

In the video message he can be heard saying, “right now, babies are being born with HIV due to interruptions in antiretroviral treatment for their mothers. Without urgent action to reverse these crippling funding cuts, 6 million more people will become infected with HIV while 4 million will die from AIDS-related causes within the next four years.”

Alongside the others he also added, “It is not just the at-risk communities that will be affected.”

“We've proven that sustained investment saves lives and builds stronger communities. Abandoning this life-saving work now would be a devastating betrayal of progress for the millions who depend on these essential services.”

The video message also brought into focus the lifestyle of a Mexican-born HIV activist Fabian Quezada and Andiswa Cindi, a 22 year old South African social media influencer who are working within their own domains to bring attention to this disease.

What is pertinent to mention is that UNAIDS recently reported a major drop in funding, which is gravely effecting their health workers, leading to a shortage in multiple countries across the globe, like Eswatini and Mozambique, according to Express.

The The Joint United Nations Programme aims to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.