King Charles releases first look into new podcast

King Charles graces fans with his first look into his podcast

King Charles’ team has just released a snippet of his new podcast, called Unearthed: The need for seeds.

For those unversed, this series features Kew’s award-winning podcast with Kew’s Ambassador for Wakehurst, Cate Blanchett celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst.

Advertisement

According to an older sneak peak, “The Millennium Seed Bank, created by Kew, is the world’s largest underground seed bank and conservation resource for diverse wild plant species. Created in 2000, it is now home to over 2.5 billion seeds ensuring they are safeguarded against extinction.”

What is also pertinent to mention is that the King “has been Patron of Kew since 2016, and for more than five decades, has used his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future. The King officially opened the Millennium Seed Bank in 2000, as Prince of Wales, and most recently visited in 2019.”

This podcast was held for the 25th anniversary of the Millennium Seed Bank at @KewGardens. There, the King has recorded a special podcast episode with Cate Blanchett, Ambassador for @Wakehurst_Kew and Dr Elinor Breman, Senior Research Leader.

Check it out Below:



