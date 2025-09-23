Olivia Rodrigo's 'love & wishes' photos on social media

Olivia Rodrigo shares her photos on social media

The GUTS World Tour was wrapped up last month. So, to let fans know what she's been up to, Olivia Rodrigo shares photos of herself on social media.



On Instagram, she posts a series of images that give a glimpse of what she is doing in her downtime. The caption on them read, "Love & wishes."

Meanwhile, on the social media platform, the traitor singer speaks out against the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel over his remarks on Charlie Kirk's killer.

“I’m so upset over this blatant censorship and abuse of power. I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech,” she pens in a post.

Since his suspension caused much uproar, ABC's parent company, Disney, in a statement, has now reinstated his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," the statement read.

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," it said.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the statement ended.