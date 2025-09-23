 
Geo News

'Little House on the Prairie' star breaks silence on the story she couldn't tell

'Little House on the Prairie' star opens up about a dark storyline that producers refused to touch

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

Karen Grassle pulls back the curtain on Little House on the Prairie rejection
Karen Grassle pulls back the curtain on 'Little House on the Prairie' rejection 

Karen Grassle has revealed that producers shot down her idea to give her character a nervous breakdown in Little House on the Prairie.

For those unaware, one famous image of American history is the strong frontier woman working hard with her husband while also taking care of the home and family and Little House on the Prairie showed some of this life in a more real way.

However, there were still some things the show would not depict. One of these was the idea of Caroline Inglass having a nervous breakdown.

Grassle, who played the role of Caroline Inglass, recently answered fan questions on the official Little House on the Prairie TikTok account.

Someone asked, "If you could create one storyline for your character that never happened, what would it be?"

Responding to the question, the 83-year-old actress said, "I did create a storyline that I wanted us to do."

She went on to explain that her idea was that "when tremendous amounts of pressure came to bear on Caroline. Let's say a dust storm or the crops were all eaten by the bugs or whatever, and that she had a nervous breakdown. This was not uncommon."

"The pressures on the pioneer women were so intense that sometimes they did have nervous breakdowns. But, of course, the producers didn't want Caroline to have a nervous breakdown,” Grassle, the Battered star, noted.

Taylor Swift gets ex-cop arrested: ‘Tried serving her deposition papers!'
Taylor Swift gets ex-cop arrested: ‘Tried serving her deposition papers!'
Olivia Rodrigo's 'love & wishes' photos on social media
Olivia Rodrigo's 'love & wishes' photos on social media
'All bets are off': Creator on new Marvel show
'All bets are off': Creator on new Marvel show
'The Voice' season 28: Niall Horan puts winning streak on the line
'The Voice' season 28: Niall Horan puts winning streak on the line
Robert Irwin reveals why living in Australia reminds him of his dad Steve Irwin
Robert Irwin reveals why living in Australia reminds him of his dad Steve Irwin
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's kids: Do they listen to their parents' songs?
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's kids: Do they listen to their parents' songs?
Coachella 2026 breaks sales record as Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter lead star-studded lineup
Coachella 2026 breaks sales record as Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter lead star-studded lineup
Miley Cyrus reflects on Hannah Montana fame: 'Made this deep commitment'
Miley Cyrus reflects on Hannah Montana fame: 'Made this deep commitment'