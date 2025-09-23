Cheryl Hines' career in Hollywood is at risk due to husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Cheryl Hines is reportedly facing fading Hollywood opportunities as her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparks fresh controversy.

A source told Radar Online that the 60-year-old American actress and comedian, best known for her role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, has chosen to forgive Kennedy Jr. for his s**ting with reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

However, Hollywood is shunning her and critics claim she has “sold her soul” to Donald Trump’s health adviser.

The insider said, "What's confusing to people is just weeks ago, she appeared to shun a move to Washington, D.C., and was making a big show about sticking tight to Hollywood.”

Although the representative of Hines has refuted the outlet’s claims, the source urged, "She seems to have done a complete U-turn. The talk is she's fired up over this opportunity to be an influencer and Beltway powerhouse."

"Friends think she's clearly trying to be something she is not. She's coming across as a doormat putting up with all Bobby Jr.'s rubbish,” they said.

For those unaware, the 71-year-old United States Secretary of Health and Human Services faced accusations of sending lustful texts to reporter Nuzzi, who wrote about him in New York Magazine in November 2023.

Kennedy Jr., the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy, dismissed the accusations and stated he never had a fling with her, claiming he only met her once, and that too for the article.

Hines is said to be ignoring the scandal, as the insider stated, “It seems terribly sad that Cheryl's willing to sacrifice her sense of self and be steamrolled by him.”

"People think he's treated her horribly. She's burned her bridges in Hollywood and she's going to struggle getting these people behind her again,” the source noted.