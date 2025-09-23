Sean ‘Diddy' Combs marks a major demand straight from his jail cell

‘Incarcerated’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes demand from jail

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has just issued a demand from jail, after serving over 14 months to his sentence.

What is pertinent to mention is that the actor’s legal team has requested he be granted no more than 14 months in prison, should this request be approved, he would walk free immediately.

The rapper has been in custody for more than a year now and is slated to be sentenced on October 3rd, 2025.

For those unversed, Diddy is currently in custody after being accused of two prostitution related charges, however not sex trafficking or racketeering charges.

According to RadarOnline the written submission cites “inhumane” conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York as a major reason for this request.

His lawyers have also been quoted saying in the same document, “in the past two years, Mr Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed. He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment.”

They also claim that he’s already been “adequately punished” by serving time in “terrible conditions.”

Another pointed cited has been that “for the first time in 25 years” he’s been sober with an “incident-free record”.

Furthermore, they allege, “Mr Combs is routinely subject to violence — both directed at him and at others.” Not to mention a defense counsel call was also forced into ending early “because of a stabbing that locked the facility down for the next several days.”