Sabrina Carpenter drops bombshell on new album

Sabrina Carpenter teases work on new album after

As Man's Best Friend is dominating music charts, Sabrina Carpenter gives another surprise to fans: working on a new album.



In a chat with Vogue Italia, the pop icon says, “I'm doing a lot of writing right now, which you wouldn't probably expect after two albums, two years in a row."

She continues, "My magic writing place is my bedroom, or it's outside. Although I get many bug bites... Once I get enough bug bites, I go walking and I'm just refreshing.”

On the other hand, Coachella taps Sabrina along with Justin Bieber and Kajol G for its 2026 music festival.

As the star of the Tears hitmaker is in ascent, Rita Ora, her co-artist, made a tongue-in-cheek remark about her on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast.

“She came and it was amazing,” the 34-year-old recalled about inviting Sabrina to her New Year's Eve Party.

However, when her Espresso became a hit last year, Rita quips, “I think it was like the peak before Espresso, and you can’t get hold of Sabrina anymore. It was that time she would text me back.”

“No, I get it. I’m busy too. I’m exaggerating. She does text me back. She’s so sweet," the Poison singer clarifies.

Sabrina's Man's Best Friend is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms.