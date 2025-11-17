Meghan Markle finally delights King Charles with major move

Meghan Markle has apparently delighted her father-in-law King Charles with major move on Veterans Day.

This has been claimed by royal expert and King Charles former butler Grant Harrold while speaking to the Mirror after Meghan’s online Veterans Day tribute highlighting Prince Harry’s military service.

Meghan shared a video of Prince Harry in military uniform to mark Veterans Day in the United States.

The duchess shared the video with caption, “As my husband says, 'Once served. Always serving.'

“Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve. Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day.”

Commenting on it, royal expert said that Meghan’s post would not create any tension within the royal family instead he believes King Charles would support her Veterans Day tribute.

The former aide said King Charles was proud of Harry’s deployment to Afghanistan, and Meghan highlighting the duke’s service would likely be seen as respectful.

He said: “It’s a very powerful video, and a very emotive post. It’s definitely showing Meghan’s move to a more ‘celebrity’ approach to social media, sharing the video she wants and feels are important on key days.

“It’s a really nice post. I don’t think the Royal Family will feel badly about it at all, I think they will approve it.”

“She’s marking Veterans Day - which is America’s version of Remembrance Day - and showing her pride in the active service her husband undertook,” Grant Harrold added.

Harry served in the military between 2005 and 2015, which included two tours to Afghanistan.