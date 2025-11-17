Princess Beatrice reminded about the dangers of mixing with too many wealthy people

Princess Beatrice issued a warning: ‘You’re becoming a big problem’

Princess Beatrice is becoming another major problem for her uncle King Charles its being said, and it all relates to the ways she’s tied to the Firm, while not being a full time royal.

The whole thing has been delivered by a well placed source that just brought to light the alarm bells that have been ringing nonstop since the royal went to Saudi Arabia to host an afternoon tea seminar with women business leaders at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton.

It featured dozens of Saudi royal officials and family members but shortly thereafter there was also a shoot she hosted in Windsor Great Park for friends, using the castle as the place for breakfast and lunch.

In the eyes of Mr Phil Dampier, while the princess adds in a number of philanthropic endeavors, the ‘blurring’ of lines that are happening, given her unique circumstance threatens the King’s monarchy.

“This needs to be looked at before there’s a major problem,” a source has been quoted saying by the expert.

Because while “The King and Prince William like Beatrice and understand she is not a working royal.” The problem is that “she does appear at Palace garden parties and is treated like a royal around the world,” they claimed to Woman's Day.

“Whether she is making all these contacts to feather her own nest or take over in some way from her father as a roving ambassador to make money for him and Fergie, it’s not yet clear.”

“But the downfall of her parents should be a stark reminder of the dangers of mixing with too many wealthy people who just want to be seen with royalty,” they concluded by saying.