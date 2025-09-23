Heather Rae El Moussa pens emotional note for stepdaughter Taylor on turning 15

Heather Rae El Moussa calls stepdaughter Taylor 'beyond beautiful'

Heather Rae El Moussa recently celebrated her stepdaughter Taylor Reese El Moussa’s 15th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

For those unaware, Taylor is the daughter of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall. The former couple, who starred together on the HGTV show Flip or Flop, tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed Taylor in 2010, while their second child, son Brayden James El Moussa, was born in 2015.

They announced their separation in December 2016 and in January 2017, Tarek filed for divorce, which was finalised in January 2018.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, Heather shared some glimpses of Taylor’s 15th birthday celebrations on her Instagram by posting a series of photographs of the teen over the years, which also included a recent snap of the whole family.

Among a collection of pictures, the 38-year-old American TV personality posted a photo of herself, the birthday girl, and her husband Tarek posing together. Both husband and wife were in black outfits, whereas Taylor stood out in a bright blue dress with sneakers.

Another picture featured Taylor in a pink dress hugging Heather, who opted for a white dress, as they both sat down.

The third snap showed Taylor on the couch cuddling with Heather and Tarek’s two-year-old son, Triston Jay.

Heather also wrote a caption that read, “Beautiful Taylor, happy 15th birthday!! I can’t even believe you are 15! To even say that is crazy. I love you so much.”

“I’m so grateful to have you in my life and to be your bonus mom,” the Selling Sunset star added.

“You have grown up to be so mature, kind and beyond beautiful. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I have so much fun with you and I can’t wait for more memories & girls days! I love you,” Heather concluded, gushing over Taylor.