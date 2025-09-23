Here's what Timothee Chalamet said about his lofty ambitions

Photo: Timothee Chalamet shocking words about 'greatness' raised eyebrows

Timothee Chalamet raised many eyebrows during his Screen Actor Guild acceptance speech.

For those unversed, on February 23, while receiving the male leading award for his role as Bob Dylan in the biographical movie A Complete Unknown, Chalamet made shocking remarks in his speech.

The boyfriend of Kylie Jenner began his speech by saying, “I can’t downplay the significance of this award."

He went on to add, "Because it means the most to me, and I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is I’m really in pursuit of greatness," Chalamet claimed boldly.

The Dune hitmaker admitted that he wanted to be one of the greats, like Viola Davis, Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Michael Phelps.

"I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats. I’m inspired by the greats here tonight. I’m as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there,"

"So I’m deeply grateful. This doesn’t signify that, but it’s a little more fuel. It’s a little more ammo to keep going. Thank you so much,” he concluded.

His remarked garnered mixed opinions and became a topic of many chats among seasoned Hollywood heavyweights.

Following his speech, an insider mentioned that his confidence and self-belief did not go unnoticed.

"In an industry that favors muscles and good looks, his talent and confidence tend to override those qualities," a spy told RadarOnline.com.